Merida Neighborhood Cleanup Delivers Cleaner Safer Streets

Mérida News - The Merida neighborhood cleanup initiative gathered momentum today as residents joined Mayor Cecilia Patrón Laviada. They participated in a large‑scale effort to refresh the Amapola sector in western Mérida. Teams fanned out street by street, sweeping debris, repairing infrastructure, and restoring public spaces. This hands‑on campaign reflects the administration’s focus on tackling everyday needs rather than flashy projects.

“When we began this administration, we said we wouldn’t do flashy projects,” Mayor Patrón Laviada said. “Rather, we would address what’s important every day for the people of Mérida,” she continued. “Through good public services, social justice and a level playing field are achieved. Consequently, the people of Mérida can live better. That is our commitment and the commitment of all of us who work at City Hall.”

Merida neighborhood cleanup

This marks the seventh major operation since Mayor Patrón Laviada took office. Previous efforts have revitalized neighborhoods such as Nora Quintana, Vergel, Polígono 108 CTM, Villa Magna del Sur, El Porvenir, and Chuburná. In Amapola, crews covered 32 blocks, added 82 affordable units, and benefited more than 1,900 residents.

The operation targeted long‑standing maintenance issues. Workers cleared 92 clogged drainpipes, removed 124 spots of weeds and debris, and eliminated 60 illegal garbage dumps. They also repaired 52 potholes, extracted four dead trees, and towed away 19 abandoned cars. Crews refurbished two public wells, replaced 171 streetlights, and rehabilitated a green area and a local park.

Year one accomplishments

Mayor Patrón Laviada highlighted the broader scope of her administration’s first year. To date, the city council has repaired more than 236,000 potholes and paved over 84 kilometers of road. They also converted more than 30,000 sodium vapor lights to energy‑efficient LED fixtures. Additionally, teams have cleaned over 2,200 absorption wells. They accomplished this across 347 neighborhoods and 34 police stations. Moreover, they dredged more than 68,000 linear meters of drainage ditches. Finally, they constructed 14 cisterns to prevent flooding in critical zones.

“We must recognize the employees who work hard every day, rain or shine, on the streets of Mérida,” the mayor said. “Whether cleaning grates or planting new trees, they show what teamwork can achieve. And thanks to every Mérida resident who trusts us. Because the only way to achieve the beautiful Mérida we desire is for everyone to work together.”

Mayor Patrón Laviada also urged citizens to take ownership of the city. They should maintain the restored spaces in top condition and continue a shared effort to keep the community clean and safe.

Community fair and next steps

In the afternoon, the Mérida Te Cuida fair took place at Amapolita Park. Residents enjoyed free services, cultural activities, and workshops designed to support local families. As the administration presses on with its street‑by‑street strategy, future cleanups are already planned. These will occur in other precincts. Thus, reinforcing the mayor’s pledge to make every corner of Mérida shine.

