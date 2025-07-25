Mérida street vending operations

Mérida street vending operations intensify in Yucatán

July 25, 2025
Mérida News - Mérida street vending operations have ramped up city-wide in recent days. The drive targets unlicensed stands that crowd sidewalks, block traffic and pose safety risks. Deputy director Alfonso Lozano Poveda said his department has adopted a zero‑tolerance stance on permit violations. He noted that vendors operating in…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN