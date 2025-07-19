DogPrime Veterinary Clinic confirms a screwworm case in a Mérida pet, warns of risks to animals and humans, and urges early detection and reporting. This week, DogPrime Veterinary Clinic in eastern Mérida confirmed a new case of Cochliomyia hominivorax—commonly called the cattle screwworm—in a household pet. The clinic shared lab…

DogPrime Veterinary Clinic confirms a screwworm case in a Mérida pet, warns of risks to animals and humans, and urges early detection and reporting.

This week, DogPrime Veterinary Clinic in eastern Mérida confirmed a new case of Cochliomyia hominivorax—commonly called the cattle screwworm—in a household pet. The clinic shared lab results on social media, noting that this high‑risk pest feeds on living tissue in open wounds. Clinic director Julio Ramírez stressed that screwworm larvae carve deep tunnels under the skin, leading to severe lesions, secondary infections and, in some cases, death.

Ramírez said the clinic has expanded its surveillance and care steps for any suspected case, including free wound checks and rapid-response treatments. He reminded fellow veterinarians and pet owners that early detection can halt the fly lifecycle and prevent spread to other animals—or even humans.

Mérida screwworm case: what owners need to know

Screwworm thrives in warm, humid climates like Yucatán’s. After eggs hatch within 24 hours, larvae feed on flesh, growing quickly. Pet or farm animals with even minor wounds become prime targets.

Watch for key signs:

Wounds that worsen: Cuts or abrasions that refuse to heal, emit a foul odor or leak pus.

Cuts or abrasions that refuse to heal, emit a foul odor or leak pus. Visible larvae: White maggots wriggling in the wound bed.

White maggots wriggling in the wound bed. Behavioral cues: Pets may lick or scratch an area nonstop and show signs of severe discomfort.

Pets may lick or scratch an area nonstop and show signs of severe discomfort. Systemic symptoms: Fever, loss of appetite, weakness or lethargy.

A case like this serves as a reminder to inspect all wounds daily. Owners should rinse any cut gently with antiseptic, cover it with sterile gauze and monitor the spot at least twice each day.

Steps to protect pets and report cases

DogPrime urges immediate reporting of any suspected infections to the National Service for Agri‑Food Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA). Veterinarians now relay positive tests to SENASICA in real time, so that regional teams can trace and contain potential spread.

Owners can take these precautions:

Inspect daily: Check all scrapes, frames or bites after outdoor activity. Clean thoroughly: Flush wounds with mild antiseptic solution. Cover securely: Use sterile gauze, change bandages twice daily. Watch for larvae: If you spot maggots, do not attempt removal—seek veterinary care at once. Keep records: Note date, location and symptoms. Sharing that with vets speeds diagnosis.

DogPrime offers free screenings every Wednesday afternoon at its clinic on Calle 42. A dedicated hotline (999 123 4567) fields reports 24/7.

Community and government response

Local authorities have joined the effort. The Mérida City Council’s veterinary unit plans mobile clinics for rural neighborhoods, while SENASICA will deploy inspection points at livestock markets. Educational flyers explain how screwworm can affect farm animals, wildlife and people if an open wound goes untreated.

Human cases remain rare, but they carry the same risks. Anyone with a non‑healing cut should cover it, wear gloves when changing dressings and visit a clinic if redness or discharge appears. Public health officials stress that collaboration across sectors—pet owners, veterinarians, farmers and government—is essential to stop this pest.

A regional challenge

Yucatán last saw a documented cattle screwworm case in livestock back in 2022, but this fresh incident in a pet underscores the need for constant vigilance. As tourism and trade pick up ahead of the holiday season, animals move more frequently, raising the odds of unnoticed infestations.

Animal‑health experts plan training workshops this summer, teaching field vets how to spot early symptoms and use recommended anti‑parasitic treatments. Veterinarians will share best practices at a conference in Mérida next month, aiming to strengthen protocols across the state.

By inspecting wounds, reporting promptly and following vet guidance, Mérida pet owners can help contain this dangerous parasite. Staying alert now will protect animals, support local farms and safeguard human health as temperatures climb.

screwworm, Cochliomyia hominivorax, veterinary health, Mérida, SENASICA, pet safety