Starlink internet Mexico

Mexican Military Chooses Starlink Internet Amid Growing Concerns over SpaceX’s Impact

July 28, 2025
The Mexican Ministry of National Defense is set to bring Starlink internet to Mexico through a contract. This agreement involves purchasing 263 high-speed satellite terminals. The package includes one year of business-class service. Elon Musk’s company provides this service and aims to enhance communication within the country’s defense infrastructure through…
