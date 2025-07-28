Mexican Military Chooses Starlink Internet Amid Growing Concerns over SpaceX’s Impact

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense is set to bring Starlink internet to Mexico through a contract. This agreement involves purchasing 263 high-speed satellite terminals. The package includes one year of business-class service. Elon Musk’s company provides this service and aims to enhance communication within the country’s defense infrastructure through…

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense is set to bring Starlink internet to Mexico through a contract. This agreement involves purchasing 263 high-speed satellite terminals. The package includes one year of business-class service. Elon Musk’s company provides this service and aims to enhance communication within the country’s defense infrastructure through Starlink internet Mexico.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, operates a vast constellation of around 7,900 satellites in low Earth orbit, approximately 500 kilometers above the surface. While the Morelos 3 satellite—launched in 2015 and owned by the Mexican government—currently supports the ministry’s internal phone network, officials are turning to Starlink for faster and more reliable broadband service from Starlink internet Mexico.

Tender Process Still Underway

The tender for this contract was officially launched on May 26. By July 4, eight communications companies, all authorized distributors of Starlink services, had submitted bids for a one-terabyte data plan. The quotes ranged from 13.7 to 30.6 million pesos (roughly USD $700,000 to $1.5 million).

Despite the wide interest, delays have plagued the selection process. The participating companies have requested extensions, citing difficulties sourcing enough Starlink internet Mexico equipment to fulfill the ministry’s needs. As a result, the announcement of the winning bid has been postponed until August 1.

Environmental Groups Raise Red Flags

While Starlink expands its presence in Mexico’s public sector, its parent company, SpaceX, is drawing fire from environmental organizations across the border. A growing number of activists and scientists are questioning whether SpaceX’s rocket launches from Boca Chica, Texas—located just miles from the Mexican border—are triggering seismic disturbances in northeastern Mexico.

“Unofficially, recent seismic activity in municipalities near the border has begun to be linked to the explosions, vibrations, and takeoffs of rockets launched from the SpaceX base,” said Jesús Elías Ibarra, a marine biologist and director of the environmental organization Conibio Global.

According to Ibarra, there has been a noticeable uptick in earthquake frequency in the states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo León. Although scientific consensus is lacking, the suspicions are mounting.

“There are no conclusive studies yet, but the pattern is too obvious to ignore,” Ibarra noted.

SpaceX Debris Reportedly Killing Sea Turtles

Compounding environmental concerns, SpaceX’s Starship rocket explosion last May has reportedly left a trail of debris along Mexico’s Gulf coast. This situation is particularly concerning in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Environmentalists claim this wreckage has affected both local tourism and marine ecosystems.

Ibarra’s organization estimates that between 500 and 600 sea turtles may have perished due to falling debris. These endangered species, which come to the region’s beaches to nest, may have been hit directly or had their nesting sites destroyed.

Despite these claims, officials in Tamaulipas have pushed back. The State Commission for Protection against Health Risks has declared that beaches—including the popular Bagdad Beach—are safe and free of contamination. The agency emphasized there is no health threat to tourists currently visiting the coast.

Balancing Connectivity and Conservation

As the Mexican government moves ahead with its Starlink acquisition, dual narratives unfold around Elon Musk’s companies. This illustrates the complex interplay between technological advancement and environmental accountability as Starlink internet Mexico becomes a focal point.

On one hand, the deal is poised to improve the Ministry of Defense’s communications infrastructure with cutting-edge satellite internet. On the other, SpaceX’s activities near the U.S.-Mexico border are under growing scrutiny from activists, biologists, and concerned citizens.

With the official Starlink contract award expected on August 1, attention will remain fixed. Focus is not just on the procurement process, but on the broader implications of Musk’s expanding influence—both in orbit and on Earth, particularly concerning Starlink internet Mexico.