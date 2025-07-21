Mexican “tienditas” are in danger of extinction

Nearly 70% of México’s corner stores are temporarily closed and face permanent shutdown amid soaring inflation and extortion, warns ANPEC. Thousands of small, family‑run corner stores—known locally as “tienditas”—serve as the backbone of Mexican neighborhoods. But a new survey by the National Alliance of Small Business Owners (ANPEC) reveals an…

Thousands of small, family‑run corner stores—known locally as “tienditas”—serve as the backbone of Mexican neighborhoods. But a new survey by the National Alliance of Small Business Owners (ANPEC) reveals an alarming trend: nearly seven out of ten of these stores have temporarily shut their doors, and the same proportion now risk permanent closure.

Since 1994, ANPEC has tracked the pulse of neighborhood shops. Its 25th annual “Pulse of the Neighborhood Store 2025” survey polled 3,000 small‑shop owners nationwide. The findings paint a stark picture:

68.3% of shops have cut hours or closed temporarily.

75% have urged customers to seek cheaper products elsewhere.

62.9% are selling at a loss just to stay open.

72.8% have already reduced their profit margins.

40% of owners report extortion demands for “protection” payments.

ANPEC president Cuauhtémoc Rivera warns that unless conditions improve, 7 in 10 tienditas could disappear forever.

Why Corner Stores Are at Risk

Inflation tops the list of threats. As prices climb across food, utilities and everyday goods, neighborhood stores struggle to match discounts offered by larger chains. When supply costs rise faster than customers’ purchasing power, shops see fewer sales and shrinking revenues. Rivera explains, “We reduce our profits so customers will return. Small shops survive not for profit, but out of commitment and pride.”

Insecurity compounds economic woes. Four out of ten owners say they’ve paid protection fees to local criminal groups. Extortion drives some proprietors to close rather than face repeated threats. Others cut essential services, with 30% reporting they stopped paying water bills or property taxes to free up cash.

How Shopkeepers Are Fighting Back

Despite the grim outlook, many owners refuse to give up. To hold on, they’ve taken drastic measures:

Reduced operating hours. Nearly seven in ten shops now operate part‑time.

Price adjustments. Seventy‑five percent have lowered prices on staple goods, even at a loss.

Cost cutting. Thirty percent deferred utility or tax payments.

Community loyalty. Many rely on neighbor support, offering credit or bartered goods.

Rivera notes that these steps only buy time. “Selling at a loss erodes any cushion. Without outside support—whether through government relief, community financing, or security guarantees—shops will eventually fold.”

The Broader Impact

The decline of corner stores threatens more than convenience. Tienditas often serve as informal community centers, offering credit lines, advice and personal connections that large supermarkets cannot replicate. Their closure would leave gaps in local food access and undermine neighborhood cohesion.

Rural areas and small towns face the greatest danger. In many regions, supermarkets remain out of reach, making corner stores the only option for daily purchases. When these shops shutter, families travel farther for essentials or rely on intermittent deliveries.

What’s Next for Tienditas?

ANPEC calls on federal and state authorities to:

Stabilize prices. Implement targeted subsidies or tax breaks for essential goods.
Enhance security. Strengthen anti‑extortion efforts and protect small‑business owners.
Provide relief loans. Offer low‑interest credit lines to cover operating costs.
Support modernization. Help shops adopt digital payment systems and bulk purchasing cooperatives.

Until policymakers act, millions of Mexicans risk losing their closest source of groceries and household items. Rivera sums it up: “Corner stores are not just shops—they’re the heart of our neighborhoods. We must act now to keep them beating.”

