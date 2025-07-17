Uber pricing update boosts fares by up to 7 percent in Mexico

The Uber pricing structure update takes effect mid‑July, raising fares by up to 7 percent to protect drivers and support Mexico’s social security pilot under new labor reforms. Ride‑hailing giant Uber announced today that it will increase fares by up to 7 percent across its service tiers and major cities…

Ride‑hailing giant Uber announced today that it will increase fares by up to 7 percent across its service tiers and major cities in Mexico. The company framed the move as a “necessary update to the pricing structure” designed to safeguard drivers’ earnings and ensure the platform remains a viable option amid sweeping labor reforms.

Uber emphasized that the additional revenue will go directly to its driver partners rather than corporate coffers. “This change is not for our benefit,” the company said. “It’s a step to protect our partners’ current earnings and to keep the Uber platform accessible and viable for them.”

The fare adjustment kicks in immediately through the Uber app and varies by product and location. Riders in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and other urban centers will see the full 7 percent increase on premium and larger‑vehicle rides, while economy‑class trips may rise by 3 to 5 percent, depending on local market conditions.

While Uber cast the move as transparent and responsible, Mexico’s Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) criticized the company’s unilateral decision. In a statement, the STPS deemed the fare hike “unilateral and irresponsible,” arguing that Uber lacks a sound basis to cite costs related to the new digital‑platform labor reforms.

Those reforms, enacted in December 2024 under a sweeping amendment to the Federal Labor Law, recognize app‑based drivers and delivery personnel as formal workers once they earn at least the minimum wage. They now qualify for benefits including IMSS and Infonavit coverage, algorithmic transparency, the right to disconnect, and proportional labor rights such as Christmas bonuses and profit sharing.

On July 1, the government launched a six‑month Social Security Pilot Program to enroll roughly 658,000 to 700,000 app‑based workers into the mandatory social security system. The program, coordinated by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the STPS, runs through December 24, 2025, and covers drivers and couriers from platforms including Uber, Rappi, DiDi, LalaMove, and Mensajeros Urbanos.

Under the pilot, participants gain access to medical care, maternity and disability benefits, pensions, daycare, and life insurance. They also earn rights to vacation pay, holiday bonuses, and Infonavit seniority—all while retaining flexible schedules and freedom from fixed hours.

Uber has pledged to collaborate closely with Mexican authorities to support the pilot program’s success. The company said it will maintain an open dialogue with regulators and share data to help refine and sustain the social security model. “We hope the labor reform works for workers,” Uber’s statement read.

Critics, however, warn that raising fares may deter price‑sensitive riders and shift market share to competing platforms. Consumer groups have called on the STPS to investigate whether Uber’s increase truly reflects higher operating costs or merely a tactic to preserve profits amid rising regulatory expenses.

As the pilot program unfolds, all eyes will be on whether increased fares translate into improved driver welfare without alienating riders. For now, Uber’s partners prepare for a mid‑July uptick in their per‑ride earnings—and for the industry’s next chapter under Mexico’s groundbreaking digital‑platform labor laws.

