New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán to Launch Five Terminals

New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán to Launch Five Terminals

July 24, 2025
Manzanillo News - The New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán will undergo a sweeping expansion that promises to reshape Mexico’s maritime trade. Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles of the Mexican Navy detailed the project during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference. He said five specialized container terminals will rise on 100…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN