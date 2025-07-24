New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán to Launch Five Terminals

Manzanillo News - The New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán will undergo a sweeping expansion that promises to reshape Mexico’s maritime trade. Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles of the Mexican Navy detailed the project during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference. He said five specialized container terminals will rise on 100…

Manzanillo News - The New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán will undergo a sweeping expansion that promises to reshape Mexico’s maritime trade. Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles of the Mexican Navy detailed the project during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference. He said five specialized container terminals will rise on 100 hectares each and include docks stretching 1,500 meters. These additions will strengthen Manzanillo’s standing as a cornerstone of national development and international commerce.

New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán and Its Five Terminals

The naval command explained that each of the five new terminals will handle modern container ships and cargo operations. Construction dredging has already begun to relocate the Pemex Maritime Terminal away from downtown Manzanillo. This move will improve safety for local residents and clear the way for deeper berths. By July 2027, the terminals should be ready to receive the first commercial vessels under the port’s updated layout.

Modernization Backed by Major Investment

A public investment exceeding 18 billion pesos will fund dredging and infrastructure works. Morales Ángeles noted that this is only the initial phase of a broader modernization. The port authority expects private investors to join soon, attracted by new capacity and streamlined operations. Once fully developed, the port will offer expanded storage yards, upgraded cranes, and rail links that connect directly to Mexico’s cargo network.

Strategic Impact on International Trade

Officials say the expanded facilities will boost container throughput and reduce congestion at competing hubs. Manzanillo already ranks among Latin America’s busiest ports. The additional terminals will allow larger vessels to dock simultaneously and shorten turnaround times. As a result, shipping lines may reroute more cargo through Manzanillo, cutting freight costs and delivery times to North American and Asian markets.

Local Benefits and Community Safeguards

Beyond trade gains, the project includes measures to protect downtown residents from noise and pollution. Relocating the Pemex terminal will remove hazardous fuels storage from the city center. The dredging plan also factors in marine habitat preservation along the coast. Federal authorities will monitor water quality to ensure dredged materials do not harm local fisheries or tourism.

Outlook for Manzanillo’s Future

By consolidating five new terminals, the New Port of Manzanillo Cuyutlán will solidify its role as Mexico’s leading container gateway. Completion of dredging by mid‑2027 will mark a turning point in the port’s history. Admiral Morales Ángeles affirmed that these works will attract further investment, drive regional growth, and support the country’s long‑term trade strategy.

