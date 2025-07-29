Carlos Lazo fraud extradition

Man Accused of $1.88 Billion Fraud in Jalisco Deported from Las Vegas to Venezuela

July 28, 2025
Carlos Lazo, the Venezuelan executive accused of defrauding thousands of investors, has been deported from Las Vegas to Venezuela. There, he faces charges for his role in a $1.88 billion fraud scheme. The fraud has impacted 3,675 individuals who invested in the financial company Yox Holding. The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s…
