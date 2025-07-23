Jalisco expands ‘Pulse of Life’ with court-ordered tracking bracelets for gender violence offenders

In a bold step to strengthen protections for women facing gender-based violence, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced the immediate purchase of 500 tracking bracelets for use in domestic violence cases. The bracelets will be worn by individuals under restraining orders and will be linked to the state’s existing Pulse…

In a bold step to strengthen protections for women facing gender-based violence, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced the immediate purchase of 500 tracking bracelets for use in domestic violence cases. The bracelets will be worn by individuals under restraining orders and will be linked to the state’s existing Pulse of Life system, which includes panic button devices distributed to women at risk.

“These bracelets will be installed on aggressors when a judge issues the order,” said Lemus during his announcement. “The bracelet will be connected to the woman’s Pulse of Life device. When the aggressor comes within 1,000 meters, the authorities will be alerted.”

The integration of these devices aims to enforce court-mandated restraining orders with real-time GPS data. If an aggressor violates the court’s proximity restrictions, the system will immediately notify law enforcement, providing a stronger and faster response to threats against protected individuals.

How the Pulse of Life system works

The Pulse of Life program, or Pulso de Vida, is a growing statewide initiative designed to give women direct access to emergency support. Participants are given a discreet device, often resembling a smart pendant, that connects them with emergency services when activated.

Now, with the addition of mandatory electronic monitoring for high-risk aggressors, Jalisco becomes one of the first states in Mexico to adopt a dual-device tracking strategy. When both the victim and the aggressor carry connected devices, the system can detect proximity violations before a confrontation occurs.

Governor Lemus emphasized that these bracelets are not voluntary for the accused. Their use will be enforced after judicial review and court authorization, offering legal backing for the technological intervention.

A growing network of safe spaces

Alongside the expansion of wearable technology, Jalisco is continuing to grow its network of registered safe spaces for women in distress. More than 2,000 establishments—including pharmacies, supermarkets, and convenience stores—have joined the Pulse of Life initiative. These businesses serve as community-based havens, where trained staff can help women in danger quickly contact authorities or activate emergency protocols.

This dual strategy—community support and tech-driven enforcement—is designed to provide layers of protection in both public and private spaces.

Context: Addressing rising cases of gender violence

Jalisco has consistently ranked among the top Mexican states for reports of violence against women. The state has responded in recent years with a series of preventive measures, from expanding legal aid and psychological support to introducing more advanced technology.

Still, enforcing restraining orders remains a challenge nationwide, often relying on victims to report violations themselves. The new bracelet initiative marks a shift toward proactive enforcement, giving authorities the tools to intervene before a violent encounter happens.

“This is not just about monitoring,” said Lemus. “It’s about building a system of protection that starts the moment a woman seeks help.”

What comes next

The initial batch of 500 bracelets is expected to be deployed in the coming weeks. Judges across the state will be instructed on how to issue court orders for their use, and law enforcement agencies will receive training on how to respond to system alerts.

If the rollout proves effective, Jalisco could serve as a model for other Mexican states facing similar challenges with domestic and gender-based violence.

“We are building a future in which women feel safe,” Lemus concluded. “And we will use every tool available—legal, technological, and social—to make that future real.”

