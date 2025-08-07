UdeG sea turtle conservation program marks 40 years in Jalisco, aiming to release 544,000 hatchlings this season while tackling nest poaching and off-road vehicles . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter
Home » Mexico News » West » Jalisco » UdeG sea turtle conservation program marks 40 years
UdeG sea turtle conservation program marks 40 years in Jalisco, aiming to release 544,000 hatchlings this season while tackling nest poaching and off-road vehicles . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter