Flamingos beach closure in Bahía de Banderas remains after crocodile sightings

Bahía de Banderas News - The Flamingos beach closure in Bahía de Banderas went into effect this week. This followed after Civil Protection and Firefighters teams spotted two crocodiles near the shoreline in front of the Mozza Mare complex. Consequently, the municipal authority issued a preventive alert and barred swimmers and tourists from accessing the sand and surf. This restriction will last until the reptiles are safely relocated. Local lifeguards now patrol the area around the clock to monitor the crocodiles’ movements.

Flamingos beach closure

As part of the safety protocol, officials posted black flags to signal a complete beach closure. They also posted purple flags to warn of dangerous marine fauna. Tourists exploring the Flamingos area first noticed the new flags during morning visits. Additionally, hotel managers have been asked to replace their usual yellow caution flags with black and purple standards. This coordinated approach aims to ensure that every visitor understands the reason for the closure. It also encourages cooperation with the authorities’ instructions.

Authorities emphasized that beaches near rivers and estuaries naturally draw crocodiles. This is especially during warmer months when reptiles seek food and sun. Although such sightings are not common, local agencies treat each report with utmost seriousness. The Civil Protection office confirmed that they will not reopen Flamingos beach until they can guarantee no further risk to the public.

Ongoing surveillance and safety measures

Lifeguards from the Civil Protection and Fire Department have set up observation points along the beachfront. They log sightings and track each movement of the crocodiles throughout the day. This data will help wildlife experts assess whether the reptiles are passing through or have settled in the area. Until then, swimmers and beachgoers must remain behind the barriers.

In addition to flag warnings, the authority advises anyone spotting a crocodile to stay at least several meters away. They should also call emergency services at 911. This rapid-response protocol ensures specialized teams can arrive swiftly. The teams will guide on-site personnel and, if necessary, tranquilize and relocate the animals. Civil Protection stresses that no one should attempt to capture or chase the crocodiles. Attempting to do so endangers both people and wildlife.

Crocodile sightings are common

While residents of Bahía de Banderas understand the occasional appearance of crocodiles near coastal hotels and resorts, they have expressed appreciation for the prompt response. Many locals recall past incidents where delayed alerts led to close calls. These current measures reflect lessons learned. They also highlight the municipality’s commitment to keeping safe recreation a priority.

Beach operators, tour companies, and hotel concierges have also updated mobile and printed materials to reflect the closure. Tour boats now adjust routes to avoid the Mozza Mare front. Water-sports vendors have temporarily suspended activities in that sector. By spreading consistent messaging across all visitor channels, Bahía de Banderas authorities aim to minimize confusion and ensure that everyone respects the Flamingos beach closure.

The preventive closure of Flamingos beach underscores the balance between Mexico’s natural heritage and public safety. As officials continue their patrols and monitoring efforts, they promise to lift the ban as soon as the environment is deemed secure. In the meantime, visitors are asked to heed the black and purple flags. They should enjoy other nearby beaches that remain open under standard yellow warnings.

