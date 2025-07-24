Flamingos beach closure in Bahía de Banderas remains after crocodile sightings

July 24, 2025
Bahía de Banderas News - The Flamingos beach closure in Bahía de Banderas went into effect this week. This followed after Civil Protection and Firefighters teams spotted two crocodiles near the shoreline in front of the Mozza Mare complex. Consequently, the municipal authority issued a preventive alert and barred swimmers…
