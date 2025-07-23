New UNICO Hotel Riviera Nayarit Brings Adults-Only Luxury Minutes from Puerto Vallarta

Just 20 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, a new luxury destination is making waves in the Mexican hospitality scene. The UNICO Hotel Riviera Nayarit, a new adults-only all-inclusive resort by RCD Hotels, has officially opened its doors. It is the latest member of the exclusive UNICO Hotel Collection. Positioned as…

Just 20 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, a new luxury destination is making waves in the Mexican hospitality scene. The UNICO Hotel Riviera Nayarit, a new adults-only all-inclusive resort by RCD Hotels, has officially opened its doors. It is the latest member of the exclusive UNICO Hotel Collection.

Positioned as a sophisticated and intimate escape, the hotel promises a seamless blend of luxury, culture, and local flavor. According to the hotel’s leadership, every aspect of the resort was designed with attention to detail and a focus on personal connection.

“Our vision was to create a sanctuary that seamlessly blends the region's rich cultural heritage with the intimacy of a luxury boutique experience,” said Ler Medina, general manager of the new property. “Every detail of this property, from the personalized service to the cuisine and locally inspired design, was carefully curated to offer our guests a luxurious, natural, all-inclusive experience deeply rooted in the soul of the Riviera Nayarit.”

A boutique-style experience with big features

True to the UNICO brand—already known for its successful flagship in the Riviera Maya—the Riviera Nayarit location reflects the same commitment. It focuses on refined service, stylish design, and elevated gastronomy.

Guests will find panoramic ocean views from nearly every room. They will also have access to private concierges and local host services. The resort features two expansive pools, complete with swim-up bars, private cabanas, and central lounging areas. These are designed to maximize the relaxed beachfront setting.

Indoors, the hotel has been carefully curated to reflect Mexican artistry and craftsmanship. Guests will see warm, natural textures, original works by renowned Mexican artists, and thoughtful touches. These evoke the character of the Riviera Nayarit.

ALTO Rooftop and world-class cuisine

Food and drink play a central role in the UNICO experience. The hotel boasts four signature restaurants and four exclusive bars and lounges. Each is designed to highlight local ingredients, global inspiration, and bold culinary creativity. The ALTO Rooftop Bar, in particular, is expected to become one of the region’s top spots for sunset views. It will also feature expertly crafted cocktails.

Heading the culinary program at Agua Madre, the resort’s flagship restaurant, is Chef Nicolás Cano. He brings his expertise in regional Mexican cuisine to the table. Menus across the property are crafted to showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients and contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes.

A holistic spa sanctuary

Wellness also features prominently at the new resort. The on-site holistic spa offers a wide array of treatments inspired by the region’s natural botanicals and ancestral healing practices. Services include customized massages, skincare therapies, hydrotherapy circuits, aromatherapy, and steam and sauna experiences.

The wellness center also includes a modern fitness facility and a recovery room. It offers a variety of programs tailored to individual health goals, adding another layer to the resort’s holistic approach to luxury travel.

Part of Riviera Nayarit’s upscale evolution

The arrival of the UNICO Hotel Riviera Nayarit is part of a broader trend. It positions the region as one of Mexico’s premier luxury destinations. Riviera Nayarit has steadily grown in popularity among international travelers looking for an alternative. They are choosing this region over the high-density tourist areas of Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.

This new property not only brings elevated accommodations to the area but also emphasizes authentic cultural immersion. Local art, food, and traditions are woven throughout the guest experience. It signals a continued investment in high-end, boutique hospitality in one of Mexico’s most picturesque coastal corridors.

With its opening, the UNICO brand expands its footprint on Mexico’s Pacific coast. It reinforces its reputation as a leader in intentional luxury. Local culture, exceptional design, and personal attention come together in one unforgettable stay.

Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, UNICO Hotel, luxury travel, RCD Hotels, Mexico resorts, hotel opening, all-inclusive resorts