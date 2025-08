CULIACÁN, Sinaloa — The Mexican Army sent 1,500 additional soldiers to Culiacán on August 2, marking the latest and largest tranche in a weeklong security buildup meant to blunt a persistent and deadly wave of violence in the state. The new contingent brings the total number of army personnel injected into Sinaloa since late July to roughly 4,000, including special forces and paratroopers deployed in...

