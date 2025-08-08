Military Arrests Three Women Carrying AK-47s in Culiacán

Culiacán, Sinaloa – Mexican military forces detained women carrying AK-47s in Culiacán on Friday after stopping a vehicle in the Barrancos neighborhood. The patrol emerged from intelligence that pointed to increased arms movements in the area.

The operation stemmed from ground patrols by the Grupo Interinstitucional “Todos por Sinaloa”. It combined the Army, National Guard, Navy, federal, and state security agencies.

Women carrying AK-47s in Culiacán

Troops spotted a suspicious car leaving Barrancos around midday. They seized two AK-47 assault rifles and twelve loaded magazines. They also found 350 rounds of ammunition, three handbags, and five cell phones.

The three women were arrested at the scene and informed of their rights under national protocols.

Authorities delivered the detainees and seized items to the Federal Public Ministry in Culiacán. The FGR will determine the suspects’ legal status and explore possible links to criminal networks.

Woman detained in Costa Rica with ammunition

In a separate operation, Costa Rican border agents stopped a passenger bus in the southern region. They uncovered a suitcase with unusual weight.

Inside, officers found 300 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition, 250 rounds of 9 mm, and other munitions.

The passenger was arrested and handed over to federal authorities on arms trafficking charges. The case underscores the persistent challenge of intercepting illicit arms shipments and highlights the need for joint operations across borders.