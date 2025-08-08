Youth Month in Culiacán brings free cultural events

Culiacán, Sinaloa – The Municipal Youth Institute set an ambitious agenda for August, pledging free cultural and recreational activities across the city. Officials say the program aims to deliver unique experiences for young people while boosting community life in public spaces. The calendar spans concerts, film, sports, and entrepreneurship, with anchor events spread through the month.

Youth Month in Culiacán

IMJU Director Beatriz Adriana Cárdenas Belmar said the team designed a dynamic and diverse program tailored for youth. The schedule blends large gatherings with neighborhood activities to keep momentum throughout August. The focus is on participation, inclusion, and safe, accessible venues.

The month opened in early August with Colorín Fest at Plaza Forum Culiacán. The event combined a bazaar, live music, and recreational activities, and featured local entrepreneurs. A special outdoor film screening on La Isla created a relaxed, youth-friendly setting.

One of the flagship events is Culichitlon, set for August 15 at the Water Park. Organizers plan challenges and interactive stations that reward teamwork and creativity. It is designed as a fun, high-energy day with a low barrier to entry.

Disco-Roller will take over Plaza Ceiba with an ‘80s theme and a community skate party. Attendees are invited to dress in period style while DJs spin era hits. The goal is to reclaim the plaza as a shared cultural space after dark.

Inclusion, health, and local talent

Youth Festivals will run in Plaza San Isidro and Plaza Explanada, showcasing local bands and creators. The program includes entrepreneur bazaars, art exhibits, and hands-on displays to encourage participation. Organizers want young people to perform, sell, and network in the same space.

Rodando Ando will roll out every Thursday on rotating routes to promote cycling. The weekly rides champion a healthy lifestyle and safer streets through visibility. Support teams will guide groups and keep the activity accessible to new riders.

Finale Fin Juvenil 2025

The grand finale returns to the Juan S. Millán Sports Center with the third edition of Fin Juvenil 2025. Voice actors Alfonso Obregón and Dulce Guerrero, known as Shrek and Fiona, will headline. The night will add live music, K-pop showcases, and open-call youth talent.

Last year’s edition drew more than 7,500 attendees, according to organizers. This year’s goal is to surpass that mark with expanded staging and programming. The venue’s capacity and central location are expected to help the crowd grow.

Access and registration

All activities are free of charge to keep barriers low for first-time attendees. Some events will require pre-registration, with forms posted on IMJU Culiacán’s social channels. Schedules, route maps, and lineup details will be announced as each date approaches.

The Tourism Directorate signaled support to help amplify the month-long agenda. Sports authorities plan to extend parts of the program to municipal governments. The aim is to include rural communities in the municipality’s cultural and recreational life, widening access to Youth Month in Culiacán beyond the urban core.