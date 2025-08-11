Federal forces nab “El Chendo,” linked to cartel armed wing

Los Mochis, Sinaloa – In a coordinated federal and state operation, security forces apprehended Jesús Miguel Avendaño Jiménez—also known as “El Chendo” or “El 16”—on August 10 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. He is suspected of being a key logistics and operations leader within the Avendaño Special Forces (Fuerzas Especiales Avendaño; FEA), the armed wing of the Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. Three other alleged members were also arrested.

The Operation

Authorities, leveraging technological surveillance and ground intelligence, identified a mobility zone in the Loma Dorada neighborhood. It was a place where two high‑end vehicles carrying armed men were traveling. When officers attempted a peaceful stop to minimize risk to nearby residents, the vehicles fled. A brief but intense pursuit ensued, culminating on the Culiacán–Los Mochis highway near kilometer 201.

Once intercepted, officials secured four long firearms, ammunition, magazines, and a package wrapped in “cinta canela” containing cocaine. They also secured two vehicles—one of which was reported stolen.

The Detained

The detained were identified as:

Jesús Miguel Avendaño Jiménez (“Chendo” / “El 16”), age 38 — logistics and operations leader for the FEA, directly under Juan Avendaño (“Viejo Mayor” / “El 14”)

All four were placed at the disposal of the federal Public Ministry for a formal criminal investigation.

Sidebar: The Mayos Faction & the Avendaño Special Forces (FEA) The Mayos faction is one of the most powerful offshoots of the Sinaloa Cartel, historically led by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. After his arrest in July 2024, internal conflict intensified with rival faction “Los Chapitos,” sparking a violent cartel war across the region. Los Mayos rely on semi-autonomous armed groups like the Fuerzas Especiales Avendaño (FEA) to exert control, carry out trafficking operations, and impose brutal discipline.

A Symbolic Blow in an Escalating War

The capture of “El Chendo” marks a strategic blow not only because of his operational significance. It also matters due to its timing. Sinaloa’s ongoing security crisis stems from a vicious cartel infighting that erupted more than eleven months ago. The internal war between the Mayos and the Chapitos has led to thousands of homicides, kidnappings, and widespread instability.

In April 2025, a massacre at a rehabilitation center in Culiacán—widely attributed to an attack by the Chapitos on Mayos operatives—claimed nine lives. This incident underscored the brutal tactics employed in the conflict.

Sidebar: The Cartel’s Civil War Since September 9, 2024, rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel—“Los Chapitos” (the sons of “El Chapo”) and “La Mayiza” (aligned with “El Mayo”)—have been engaged in an armed turf war. The conflict intensified after the U.S. extradited “El Mayo,” which insiders allege was orchestrated or facilitated by the Chapitos. The result has been a prolonged series of violent confrontations across Sinaloa.

Federal officials have framed this as a significant success in dismantling organized criminal networks. The seizure of weapons, narcotics, and vehicles will contribute to the evidentiary case against the suspects. Meanwhile, regional authorities stress that arrests of key mid-level commanders are vital to weakening cartel command structures and reducing violence.

Yet experts warn: as long as the deeper power struggle within the cartel continues—backed by expansive trafficking and corruption networks—such arrests may offer only temporary relief.