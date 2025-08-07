Mafia trains youths in Zacatecas before sending them to Nayarit and Sinaloa for cartel clashes, officials say, with recruits disappearing across several states . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter
Home » Mexico News » West » Sinaloa » Mafia Trains Youths in Zacatecas for Sinaloa and Nayarit Cartel Wars
Mafia trains youths in Zacatecas before sending them to Nayarit and Sinaloa for cartel clashes, officials say, with recruits disappearing across several states . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter