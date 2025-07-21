New Cabo Star ferry boosts La Paz to Mazatlán route with modern comfort

Baja Ferries launched the Cabo Star ferry on July 17, adding modern cabins, VIP seating, and expanded cargo capacity to the La Paz to Mazatlán route for a smoother 14‑hour crossing. The long‑standing Mexico Star ferry that once connected La Paz and Mazatlán has made its final voyage. In its…

Baja Ferries launched the Cabo Star ferry on July 17, adding modern cabins, VIP seating, and expanded cargo capacity to the La Paz to Mazatlán route for a smoother 14‑hour crossing.

The long‑standing Mexico Star ferry that once connected La Paz and Mazatlán has made its final voyage. In its place, Baja Ferries introduced the Cabo Star on July 17, promising travelers more comfort, space, and capacity on the 14‑hour Sea of Cortez crossing.

Passengers who depend on this seasonal maritime link will now board a vessel that stretches 200 meters in length and spans 27 meters in width—up from the Mexico Star’s 187 by 26 meters. The upgrade also brings a boost in numbers: Cabo Star carries up to 400 passengers and hauls 2,850 linear meters of cargo, equivalent to about 200 vehicles per trip.

Baja Ferries designed Cabo Star as the sister ship to its California Star, which since 2023 has served the route between Pichilingue (La Paz) and Topolobampo (Sinaloa). Now, passengers on the La Paz to Mazatlán route can enjoy a vessel that’s not only larger but loaded with new amenities.

Cabo Star ferry features and specs

Cabo Star’s public spaces cater to a range of travelers. On board, you’ll find:

A restaurant and bar for casual dining and refreshments

A lounge with comfy seating and television screens

Binocular‑equipped deck chairs to admire the view

A VIP seating area fitted with power outlets for charging devices

For overnight crossings, Cabo Star offers a variety of private rest options. In addition to single‐bed sleeper pods with reading lights, there are four cabin categories, all featuring satellite TV and private bathrooms:

Accessible cabins , designed for passengers with reduced mobility

, designed for passengers with reduced mobility Pet‑friendly cabins , with bunk beds and space for furry companions (pets incur an extra fee)

, with bunk beds and space for furry companions (pets incur an extra fee) Interior cabins , each with two bunk beds

, each with two bunk beds VIP cabins, which include two double beds, a sofa, and a small table

Sailing schedule and ticket rates

Cabo Star departs from Pichilingue (La Paz) at 7:00 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Return crossings leave Mazatlán at 4:00 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Each journey takes roughly 14 hours.

Standard‑class fares start at 1,950 pesos for adults and children 12 and older, with a discounted rate of 975 pesos for kids aged 3–11 and seniors over 60. Travelers seeking extra comfort can upgrade:

VIP seat: +500 pesos per person

Rest capsule: +1,100 pesos per person

Accessible, interior, or pet‑friendly cabin: +2,400 pesos per person (plus 650 pesos per pet)

VIP cabin: +2,900 pesos per person

Vehicle transport rates are as follows:

Bicycle: 430 pesos

Motorcycle: 3,800 pesos

Car or pickup: 5,650 pesos

Car with trailer or motorhome: 13,150 pesos

Bus: 17,400 pesos

By upgrading its fleet with the Cabo Star ferry, Baja Ferries aims to meet growing demand on the Sea of Cortez and enhance the travel experience between two of Mexico’s key Pacific coast ports. Whether you’re moving cargo or seeking a scenic overnight trip, the new vessel offers more choices for comfort and convenience.

