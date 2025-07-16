Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto Brings Sinaloa Craft Brewers Together in Mazatlán

Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto invites craft beer fans to Mazatlán on August 9 to enjoy tastings, talks and music with 13 breweries from Sinaloa and beyond. Mazatlán is set to welcome its first Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto on August 9, gathering 13 craft beer producers from across Sinaloa and beyond. Organizers expect…

Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto invites craft beer fans to Mazatlán on August 9 to enjoy tastings, talks and music with 13 breweries from Sinaloa and beyond.

Mazatlán is set to welcome its first Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto on August 9, gathering 13 craft beer producers from across Sinaloa and beyond. Organizers expect around 1,400 attendees to sample beers, learn from brewers and enjoy live music along the waterfront.

Sales manager Diego Kelly of Tres Islas Brewery underscored the festival’s role in uniting small brewers. “Joint activities like this help strengthen our industry and start putting Mazatlán on the national craft beer map,” he said.

Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto Brings Brewers and Fans Together

Thirteen breweries will pour their latest creations at the festival. In addition to Mazatlán’s own Navegante, Barraza, Tres Islas and Bichola, visitors can taste beers from Culiacán, Los Mochis, Tijuana, Ensenada, Mexico City and Colima. Each brewer will host talks on ingredients, brewing techniques and market trends, while a dedicated tasting room lets guests compare styles side by side.

Beyond beer, the festival line‑up includes exhibitions on sustainable brewing, a live music stage featuring local bands and food pairings from Mazatlán chefs. “We want to build a true community around craft beer,” said one organizer.

Beer lovers in Sinaloa have plenty of local options to explore: Pacifico, a pilsner originally brewed in Mazatlán by Cervecería del Pacífico, remains a top seller in northwest Mexico and is exported widely to the U.S. southwest. On the craft side, Cervecería Matachín in Culiacán has operated as a nano brewery since 2013, offering 38 beers with an average 3.78 rating on Untappd. Closer to home, Cervecería Tres Islas in Mazatlán has drawn praise for its rich pastry stout, noted for a creamy dark tan head and smooth taste.

Local breweries hope the festival will spark partnerships, distribution deals and collaboration brews. Tres Islas plans to debut a limited‑edition collab IPA brewed with hops native to Sinaloa’s western coast. Barraza will host a panel on bottling techniques for small‑batch operations. Navegante is bringing its award‑winning Baltic Porter for a special barrel‑aged tasting.

Festival passes cost 350 MXN and include access to all beer samples, talks and music. Organizers encourage advance purchase online; a limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. Attendees must be 18 or older, and entry includes a souvenir tasting glass.

Security and safety measures are in place: local authorities will oversee crowd control and organizers will follow health guidelines for serving and sampling. “We want everyone to have fun and stay safe,” said the municipal events coordinator.

With the craft beer market in Mexico valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and growing 8.8% annually through 2033, Sinaloa’s brewers are keen to capture a share of that momentum. By highlighting local talent and historic brands like Pacifico alongside newer microbreweries, the Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto aims to showcase the state’s beer culture in all its diversity.

Whether you’re a seasoned craft fan or curious newcomer, mark your calendar for August 9. Mazatlán’s waterfront will transform into a beer lover’s playground—one where Sinaloa’s brewers invite you to taste their craft, share their stories and celebrate a growing industry together.

craft beer, Sinaloa, Mazatlán, brewery festival, Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto