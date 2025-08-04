Mazatlán opens ‘Capybara House’ at its aquarium

Mazatlán, Sinaloa - The city of Mazatlán took a visible step in wildlife preservation this week with the inauguration of the new “Capybara House” at the Gran Acuario Mazatlán. Municipal President Estrella Palacios Domínguez led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, underscoring her administration’s commitment to environmental stewardship and species conservation. The exhibit will house four capybaras, the world’s largest rodents, giving them a cared-for environment while allowing...

