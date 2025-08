Mazatlán, Sinaloa - This Wednesday, August 6, 2025, marked the arrival of the Carnival Panorama in Mazatlán, kicking off the first of three scheduled cruise ship visits this month. The vessel, which set sail from Puerto Vallarta, carried 4,901 passengers and 1,421 crew members eager to explore one of Mexico’s prime Pacific ports. As the ship’s gangways lowered at the Mazatlán International Cruise Terminal, international...

