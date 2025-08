Mazatlán, Sinaloa - The ship MC Fragata docked at the port of Mazatlán carrying 115 oversized steel components for electrical transmission towers, a shipment from China destined for a national electric grid project in Mexico. The total cargo weighed more than 1,010 tonnes, including individual assembly pieces exceeding 32 tonnes, making it the first time the Mazatlán Maritime Terminal (TMAZ) received structures of this scale....

