In June, Sinaloa recorded 207 intentional homicide victims—the highest monthly total since 2015—marking a startling 25% jump from May, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP). That single‐month spike represents 10.5% of all such homicides in Mexico and underscores a worrying local trend even as the country’s overall murder rate declines.

Sinaloa homicide surge defies national trend

Between January and June 2025, Sinaloa saw 893 murder victims—a 266% increase from the 244 recorded in the same period of 2024. By contrast, nationally there were 12,572 intentional homicide victims over the first half of the year, a 16.7% decrease from the 15,104 reported January through June 2024.

Sinaloa’s reversal highlights a growing security challenge in a state better known for its tourism and agriculture. While most of Mexico gained ground against violent crime, Sinaloa’s homicide figures climbed month after month, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions by state and federal authorities.

National Crime Trends: Mixed Results

Although intentional homicides fell nationwide, certain offenses rose elsewhere:

Extortion : Prosecutors reported 5,509 victims through June 2025—a 7% increase over the 5,149 victims in the same period of 2024. SESNSP’s “Advances in the Security Strategy” notes extortion climbed 27.7% compared to the first half of 2019, making it the only one of 11 major crime categories to grow over that span.

: Prosecutors reported 5,509 victims through June 2025—a 7% increase over the 5,149 victims in the same period of 2024. SESNSP’s “Advances in the Security Strategy” notes extortion climbed 27.7% compared to the first half of 2019, making it the only one of 11 major crime categories to grow over that span. Other Crimes Against Society : This broad category jumped 16%, from 5,068 to 5,893 victims. Within it: Corruption of Minors rose 17.5% (1,620 to 1,904 victims). Human Trafficking edged up 1% (388 to 392). Other Offenses Against Society climbed 17.5% (3,060 to 3,597).

: This broad category jumped 16%, from 5,068 to 5,893 victims. Within it:

In contrast, several crimes saw meaningful declines:

Femicide fell 23%, from 437 to 338 victims.

fell 23%, from 437 to 338 victims. Intentional Injuries dropped 7%, from 97,376 to 90,671 victims.

dropped 7%, from 97,376 to 90,671 victims. Crimes Against Personal Liberty (including kidnappings) decreased 18%, from 464 to 381 victims.

What’s Driving the Surge in Sinaloa?

Analysts point to a mix of factors fueling Sinaloa’s climb in violent crime. Turf disputes among organized groups have intensified in recent months, stretching local law enforcement thin. Economic stressors—especially rising unemployment in rural areas—also deepen vulnerabilities, making civil disputes more likely to turn deadly.

State officials have pledged to bolster police presence and accelerate community outreach programs. Governor arguments cite new intelligence‐led deployments and increased cooperation with the National Guard. Still, residents express frustration as normal life grinds on around yet another wave of violence.

Balancing Local Realities with National Progress

Mexico’s overall drop in intentional homicides signals that broader security strategies—like targeted federal interventions and judicial reforms—can work. Yet Sinaloa’s outlier status shows that one‐size‐fits‐all approaches may miss local hot spots.

Experts recommend combining data‐driven policing with investments in education, job training and mental health services. Such holistic measures aim to address the root causes of violence—beyond arrests and prosecutions—to prevent future spikes.

