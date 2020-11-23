Mexico posts jump above 9,000 for new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Mexico’s health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, only the third time it has recorded more than 9,000 new infections in a single day.

The total number of cases rose to 1,041,875, while 303 more deaths brought the toll to 101,676.

Mexico broke records in October with a daily jump of 28,115 cases, a figure officials said incorporated cases dating back months due to a new methodology.

Its prior record, last August, reached 9,556 new infections.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Director of Epidemiology, announced that the proportion of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 stands at 43% positivity rate in the country.

“Let us remember that regardless of the results that are issued either by PCR or by antigenic test, the recommendation of the different guidelines and manuals in Mexico from the beginning of the epidemic has always been that if a person presents respiratory symptoms and signs, regardless of a test result that can sometimes take a few days, the person and their contacts must be kept isolated,” the official explained.