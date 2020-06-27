Mexico reaches 25,779 deaths and 208,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported this Friday during the press conference on the advance of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Mexico, to date, 208,392 cases have been detected, adding 5,491 in the past day. There are 25,779 deaths, with 719 Mexican lives lost today.

Yesterday, the State of Jalisco reported a total of 10,827 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The federal government only reports 5,875, under-reporting the cases in Jalisco by 4,952 cases.

Puerto Vallarta, as of yesterday, 736 total cases, adding 13 new cases on Thursday. The city also added one more death, with a total of 54 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Although the city recorded it’s highest daily cases and deaths on Thursday, today, the announcement was made that more businesses in Puerto Vallarta would be opening on Monday, including movie theaters.

Nationally, there are 25,786 confirmed active cases, which represent the cases in the past 14 days during the active contagious period. Mexico continues with a low-rate of testing with only 542,120 people tested in the past four months.

Ricardo Cortés, general director of Health Promotion, indicated that the country continues under the epidemiological red light (maximum alert) in 14 states, while 18 are in orange (high risk).

The states that remain on high alert are: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Tabasco and Colima.