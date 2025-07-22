Airbnb in Mexico City is pushing renters out, UNAM warns

The promise of cheap, “collaborative” lodging has morphed into something far larger—and far more disruptive—than most cities ever planned for. That is the warning from Alejandra Garrido Rodríguez, a postdoctoral researcher at UNAM’s Institute of Geography, who studies the urban fallout of digital accommodation platforms in Mexico’s biggest destinations. “Today,…

The promise of cheap, “collaborative” lodging has morphed into something far larger—and far more disruptive—than most cities ever planned for. That is the warning from Alejandra Garrido Rodríguez, a postdoctoral researcher at UNAM’s Institute of Geography, who studies the urban fallout of digital accommodation platforms in Mexico’s biggest destinations. “Today, little remains of that idea of collaborative platforms. It’s a huge industry, an urban monster that has transformed much of what we knew,” she said. Her team’s findings show a housing market pulled toward tourism profits and away from residents who need long-term homes.

Airbnb in Mexico City

Airbnb in Mexico City illustrates the shift. Listings cluster in Cuauhtémoc, Benito Juárez and Miguel Hidalgo—the same boroughs where rents have jumped fastest and displacement stories multiply. Entire apartments now serve only visitors. Each unit removed from the residential pool tightens supply, nudges prices up and speeds neighborhood turnover. The effect is not confined to the capital. Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, Los Cabos, La Paz and San Miguel de Allende show the same pattern: tourism booms, platforms scale up, and locals pay more to stay put.

A lucrative shift away from long-term renting

Platforms operate in more than 220 countries and regions with about 8 million listings across 150,000 cities. They boast over 5 million hosts and more than 200 million guests. Scale brings money. A single vacation rental can earn as much as triple what the same unit would make on a regular lease, Garrido Rodríguez notes. Owners chase that upside. Traditional tenants lose out. The result is a silent conversion of housing stock into mini-hotels—profitable, yes, but unavailable to people who actually live and work in the city year-round.

Gentrification and services under strain

The surge strains basic services. Buildings designed for one family now cycle large groups through each week, putting extra pressure on water, trash collection and transit. Constant turnover breaks the bonds that make a neighborhood feel like home. Residents see different faces at the door every few days. Community life thins. Identity erodes. The social fabric frays just as the rent bill rises. That is gentrification in real time, fueled by code, convenience and a global marketing engine.

Slow regulation and a call for policy

Mexico’s rules lag behind the business model. A few states discuss host registries, taxes or zoning limits, but most markets still let platforms run almost free. Garrido Rodríguez argues for policies that balance tourism income with the right to housing. She frames the issue as one of urban priorities: should short-term profit dictate how a neighborhood evolves, or should public policy protect residents first? Without clear limits, cities risk letting platforms write the plan by default.

Tourism rebound, housing tension

After COVID-19 crushed travel, digital rentals bounced back fast. By Sectur’s count, domestic tourism is up 15.6% in 2025 versus 2023, and many of those trips book through alternative lodging. The rebound brings jobs and spending, but it also magnifies the housing squeeze. Mexico needs tourism. It also needs stable, affordable homes. Finding equilibrium—promoting travel without pricing out locals—has become the test. Until lawmakers act, the market will keep deciding who gets to live in the places visitors love to rent.

Airbnb, short-term rentals, Mexico City housing, gentrification, UNAM, tourism recovery, digital platforms, Sectur, vacation rentals, urban policy