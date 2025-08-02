Legal security in Riviera Nayarit real estate drives new alliance for Capitals Mittah

Safe Capitals is betting that legal security in Riviera Nayarit real estate will be the difference between speculative interest and responsible, long-term investment. The international firm announced a strategic alliance with public notaries across the Riviera Nayarit—from San Blas down to Puerto Vallarta—to cement legal certainty in its new residential development, Capitals Mittah. The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of property transactions in Mexico’s Pacific...

