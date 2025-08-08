Melia Puerto Vallarta sale canceled as Posadas opens new resort

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Meliá Hotels International has pulled the plug on the planned sale of a 50 percent stake in Meliá Puerto Vallarta. The company cited accumulated delays in securing approvals from Mexican competition authorities. The change freezes a management handoff and returns the project to a wait-and-see stance in one of Mexico’s most competitive beach markets.

Melia Puerto Vallarta sale canceled

The canceled deal dates to January 2024, when Meliá agreed to sell half of the asset to local Gaalata for 30 million dollars. With approvals lagging, Meliá will refund the full amount received and keep control. The hotel’s transition to new management is now on hold.

The original plan paired the transaction with a brand upgrade. The four-star, 324-room property was set for conversion to Paradisus, the company’s premium all-inclusive flag. That strategy remains part of Meliá’s broader roadmap, which includes the reopening of a Paradisus hotel in Cancún in 2026 after a major renovation.

Meliá expands control in the Caribbean

Alongside the Vallarta reset, Meliá moved to consolidate elsewhere. The company acquired the remaining 50 percent of Sierra Parima, owner of the operating rights to Katmandu Park in the Dominican Republic. Full control lets Meliá manage the Punta Cana area operation end-to-end and tighten its Caribbean footprint.

Taken together, the decisions show a twin track. Meliá is pausing a complex asset move in Mexico while deepening control where it already operates at scale. The Puerto Vallarta property stays stable for now, and the Caribbean bet grows.

Posadas opens Fiesta Americana Nuevo Vallarta

Meanwhile, Grupo Posadas advanced its own play on the bay. The company opened the Fiesta Americana Nuevo Vallarta Resort and Spa, completing the transition from Wyndham Alltra Nuevo Vallarta. The oceanfront resort has undergone significant renovations to raise service quality and match current traveler expectations.

The refreshed property features 229 suites designed for comfort and clean-lined elegance. “Integrating this resort into the Fiesta Americana portfolio is a strategy to align the guest experience with the standards our travelers expect,” said Enrique Calderón, chief operating officer at Grupo Posadas. The company frames the move as a return to the brand’s hallmarks of warmth and detail-driven service.

What it means for travelers and the market

For visitors, the near-term picture is clear. Meliá Puerto Vallarta keeps its current setup while the company rethinks timing on a Paradisus conversion. Posadas adds a freshly renovated option in Nuevo Vallarta under a brand many Mexican travelers know well.

For the destination, the actions underscore an active pipeline despite hurdles. Brand shifts, ownership tweaks, and selective investments continue as operators chase demand across Banderas Bay. The next milestone to watch is the planned 2026 Paradisus reopening in Cancún, which signals how Meliá may position future upgrades on Mexico’s coasts.