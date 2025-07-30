querétaro real estate

Querétaro Leads Real Estate and Industry Growth in Mexico’s Bajío Region

July 29, 2025
,
Querétaro, Mexico - Querétaro is emerging as the economic powerhouse of the Bajío region, outpacing its neighbors in both real estate development and industrial expansion. With sustained population growth, competitive household income, and record levels of foreign investment, the city is quickly positioning itself as one of the most dynamic…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN