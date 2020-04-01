Mexico registers 121 new cases of coronavirus, still drastically lagging in testing

With 121 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, Mexico already registers 1,215 infected people and 29 deaths, health authorities reported on Tuesday, March 31.

As has become customary, during the daily update conference on the status of COVID-19 in the country, the different professionals presented the figures related to comorbidities that affect the condition of people who contract the virus and die, being hypertension the most outstanding being present in 55% of cases.

Currently, Mexico is drastically lagging in testing and underreporting COVID-19 infections, putting the population at risk and unable to identify areas with an outbreak of infections. Mexico has conducted less than 10,000 tests in two months, with an average of 1,000 a week for the entire country.

This Monday, after over a thousand positive cases in the country, the Federal Government decreed the health emergency due to force majeure as a result of the epidemic, with which the national contingency extends until April 30.

With the decree, only the activities considered essential will continue to operate, such as medical work in the public and private fields, public security, legislative activity in the Chambers, the essential sectors for the operation of the economy and the government’s social programs.