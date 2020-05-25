Mexico reports 2,764 new cases of COVID-19 today

This Sunday, May 24, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that there are 68,620 accumulated confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,394 deaths from the disease.

Today represents 2,764 new cases in the past 24-hours and 215 deaths nationally.

In Jalsico, there are 1,180 new cases reported today and 5 new deaths. As for Puerto Vallarta, there are only 2 new cases being reported and no new deaths today.

As part of the daily federal report on COVID-19, the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, announced that there are 14,247 active infections, which means that these patients had symptoms in the last 14 days.

Suspicious cases rose to 28,931 and the tests that have yielded negative results are 28,931. The total number of people studied with suspected coronaviruses in the country, as reported by the epidemiologist, is 121,613, since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the lowest numbers of testing worldwide. Likewise, he informed that 63 days of the national order of healthy distance will expire in 6 days, Mexico has already ruled out the possibility of extending stay at home orders on June 1, although cases continue to rise in the country.

President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that, despite the fact that the economy was affected by the outbreak of the epidemic, it is already recovering.

He pointed out that the peso has appreciated against the dollar, that foreign direct investment increased, up from March, to more than 10.3 million pesos with respect to the same period of the previous month. Remittances in March totaled $ 4 billion.

However, the president did conclude that the novel coronavirus could cost as many as a million jobs in the country as many industries considered not essential remain shut.

The Mexican economy was already in recession before the pandemic struck and different investment banks have forecast contractions as large as 9% for this year with only a gradual recovery next year.

Mexico has acknowledged that COVID-19 cases will increase as restrictions are lifted within the next week, however stay at home orders were no longer desirable in the country.