Mexico reports 7,051 new cases of COVID-19, pandemic in Jalisco expected to last longer than most States

After several days of unusual low testing and the government once again declaring the coronavirus was weakening in Mexico, normal of level testing returns along with a 40% increase in new cases.

The general director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía Zegarra, reported that on July 14, there are 36,327 deaths and 311,486 accumulated confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Today’s report adds 7,051 new cases after a couple of days of reduced testing and under-reporting cases in the country. Mexico also reported 836 new deaths, a 72% increase from the previous day.

In Puerto Vallarta, the largest testing facility has not reported results for three days. PVDN has requested information on the lack of reporting since Puerto Vallarta reported its highest single-day of infections on Saturday. We have not received a response in time for the publication of this article.

The four entities in Mexico with the highest record of accumulated cases are Mexico City (alone, it has 18.9% of cases), the State of Mexico, Tabasco, and Puebla. On the contrary, Colima, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, and Nayarit are the four with the lowest number of infections.

While daily infections fluctuate, a consistent statistic is that 51% of all people tested for the coronavirus in Mexico receive a positive result. In Puerto Vallarta, that number is closer to 60%.

The state of Jalisco has recorded 1,084 deaths, 9,511 confirmed cases, 2,863 suspects, and 19,513 negatives, at this point in the pandemic.

In addition, 5,488 people have recovered and there are 1,112 suspicious deaths that could add to the total in the coming days.

Jalisco is one of the States that is predicted to be the last to reach the peak of infections, so they project that these figures will increase, unlike other states that are managing to flatten the epidemiological curve.