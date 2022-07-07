Mexico reports more than 31,000 COVID infections for the first time in almost 5 months

In the last 24 hours, Mexico reported 31,116 infections and 60 deaths from COVID-19. The last time that Mexico reported more than 31,000 infections in one day was on February 11 of this year, not counting April 7, when the Ministry of Health added more than 32,000 infections that had not been previously reported.

According to the technical report of the Ministry of Health, as of this Wednesday, July 6, the country accumulates 6,152,924 positive cases and 325,928 deaths due to COVID.

The agency detailed that, to this day, 185,624 active cases of COVID-19 have been detected , which are found predominantly in the following entities: Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Yucatán, Colima, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Tabasco and San Luis Potosí.

Active cases are considered to be those positives that started symptoms in the last 14 days, allowing us to identify where there is greater viral activity and increased transmission of the virus.

Mexico had an increase of 16,000 estimated active cases of COVID in the last 24 hours, going from 169,000 to 185,000 between this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding the confirmed cases accumulated by state, the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla and Sonora, which in Together they make up 65 percent.

In the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Globally, in the last 24 hours, 925,099 cases and 1,178 deaths from this disease were reported.

Last Wednesday, June 29, Mexico exceeded six million COVID-19 infections, two years and four months after the first case was confirmed in the country, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN