Mexico will announce plan to return to ‘new normal’ on Wednesday

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that on Wednesday he will announce the plan to reopen Mexico under “the new normal”, once the quarantine is lifted on May 17 in the regions that do not present cases of Covid-19, and June 1 for the rest of the country.

“Tomorrow we are going to announce the plan for the return to the new normal. We are going to expose which municipalities are the most affected and how many municipalities are without infections, and from that a proposal for the return will be made, to the new normality, ” said the Mexican president.

López Obrador reiterated that the restart to productive activities will be carried out gradually and “with care,” in addition, he said, it will be with other methods and other attitudes, since the reality has already changed.

“It is not a return to normality, it is a return to a new normality because there have been changes, reality has changed, it is another time and we have to start a new stage with other procedures, with other methods, with other attitudes, with other behaviors, but we are already going back to the new normal,” he explained.

Previously, the Mexican president had said that in a “gradual” and “responsible” manner, the reopening of productive activities in the country is being prepared.

“We are preparing for the return to productive activities. Once we have greater control over the pandemic, all productive, commercial, cultural, and social activity will be opened; I clarify in a gradual, responsible way, we are going to do it thanks to the support we have been receiving from the people,” he said.

Yesterday afternoon López Obrador had a meeting with part of his cabinet and especially with those from the Health sector, to outline the reopening plan.

“With a calendar already defined based on economic activities and the level of infections, yesterday we met, there was talk of a kind of traffic light, a contribution made by Marcelo Ebrard, to put green where there is no problem, yellow to say, there are contagions but few, and in red where there are problems, and from there start to see the economic activities, which: construction industry, export companies, the automotive branch, tourism, and other activities, of course, this includes the return to classes that also have to be staggered, careful, it must be accompanied by a health protocol and a sanitary protocol, but we are going to make a presentation of this plan,” he assured.

Regarding the dates scheduled for the reopening, López Obrador said that it is planned to start on May 17 in regions where there are no cases of Covid-19, he explained that there are a considerable number of municipalities which in the middle of this month they could lift the quarantine; the rest until May 31.

“We are thinking that it could start on the 17th (May), but only in municipalities where there are no cases. There are a considerable number of municipalities where the contagious pandemic has been advancing, but entire regions have remained where there are no cases, so there with great care, with sanitary measures, we could begin to reopen,” said the president in his conference on May 7.

López Obrador warned that this will occur only if the recommendations are followed, “This will depend on the behavior of people over the next several days.”