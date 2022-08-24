Mexico’s first ever criminal case for animal abuse ends with 10 years in prison and $115,000 dollar reparation

Querétaro authorities declared Benjamín “N” guilty this afternoon of murdering the rescue puppies Athos and Tango, for which he must spend more than 10 years in prison and pay $2,300,000 thousand pesos ($115,000 USD) for reparation of the damage according to the sentence issued by Judge Alicia Basurto García.

The dogs were poisoned by Benjamin after he fed them contaminated sausages.

It was the USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team itself that mourned the loss of Athos, a Border Colli dog specializing in search and rescue.

“There is no exact way to describe our pain, we have lost an unconditional companion, a specialist who dedicated his life to serving without ever asking for anything in return, his paws marked with scars from stepping on rubble and still continuing the search, witnessed faithfully of his unconditional love for humans”, they published on their social networks.

Tango, a member of the Mexican Red Cross, also suffered the same fate by eating these poisoned sausages and served as a therapy dog.

A year has passed since the crime, however, the trial marks a change in the way animal abusers are treated in the criminal system in Mexico, this is the first-ever conviction for animal abuse in the country.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN