Querétaro authorities declared Benjamín “N” guilty this afternoon of murdering the rescue puppies Athos and Tango, for which he must spend more than 10 years in prison and pay $2,300,000 thousand pesos ($115,000 USD) for reparation of the damage according to the sentence issued by Judge Alicia Basurto García.
The dogs were poisoned by Benjamin after he fed them contaminated sausages.
It was the USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team itself that mourned the loss of Athos, a Border Colli dog specializing in search and rescue.
“There is no exact way to describe our pain, we have lost an unconditional companion, a specialist who dedicated his life to serving without ever asking for anything in return, his paws marked with scars from stepping on rubble and still continuing the search, witnessed faithfully of his unconditional love for humans”, they published on their social networks.
Tango, a member of the Mexican Red Cross, also suffered the same fate by eating these poisoned sausages and served as a therapy dog.
A year has passed since the crime, however, the trial marks a change in the way animal abusers are treated in the criminal system in Mexico, this is the first-ever conviction for animal abuse in the country.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- What we know about the Canadian man found dead with his son crying next to him Crying next to his father’s decomposing body and with the lights off: this is how they found a five-year-old boy from Canada inside a vacation home in Nayarit, one of the most renowned tourist areas for its beaches. John Poulson, a 44-year-old Canadian man, had not been heard from since August 7. Poulson had traveled…
- Mexico’s first ever criminal case for animal abuse ends with 10 years in prison and $115,000 dollar reparation Querétaro authorities declared Benjamín “N” guilty this afternoon of murdering the rescue puppies Athos and Tango, for which he must spend more than 10 years in prison and pay $2,300,000 thousand pesos ($115,000 USD) for reparation of the damage according to the sentence issued by Judge Alicia Basurto García. The dogs were poisoned by Benjamin…
- How cartels move tons of cocaine around the Americas and elude authorities for years The plane left Tapachula, in the extreme south of Mexico, heading for the Dominican Republic. The crew had a local contact who had taken care of everything: receiving them, coordinating the landing, and paying a bribe of $150,000 dollars to the authorities of the airport of La Romana, a small city on the eastern end…
- Are cartels attacking civilians and burning cars, buses, and businesses the new normal for Mexico? The recent cartel violence in Mexico is among the worst the country has seen: In several cities in the center and the northern border of Mexico, rival drug cartels riot, torch cars and stores, and shoot and kill innocent bystanders, including at least one child in the latest uprising. There are many causes, as well…
- Another organized crime leader is arrested, leading to violence in Colima After the arrest in Mexico City of José Bernabé alias “La Vaca”, this Friday morning the burning of vehicles was recorded in the municipalities of Colima and Villa de Álvarez. At least seven vehicles were set on fire and a convenience store was shot at during the night of Thursday and early this Friday in…