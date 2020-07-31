Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations in Puerto Vallarta cancelled

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations, to be held in September, have been canceled in Puerto Vallarta.

Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña issued a statement from the Jalisco Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, in which they announced the celebrations would be canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Dávalos Peña indicated that he was asked to cancel any celebration on the occasion of the 210th Anniversary of the Cry of Independence Ceremony, as well as parades, flag honors, popular festivals, concerts, charreadas, as well as all other events that draw crowds.

“The foregoing is in accordance with the provisions of the Government Agreements that establish the Criteria and Guidelines to prevent, contain, diagnose and attend the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as sanitary security measures for social isolation, of a general and mandatory nature, which between other aspects determine the immediate suspension of activities defined as non-essential and the prohibition of use of public spaces such as municipal squares and gardens, cultural, neighborhood or community centers and other similar, as well as the holding of events or meetings or congregations of more than 50 people, whether public, private or social,” the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta said.