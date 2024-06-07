Mexico’s Inflation Rises Again in May, Poses Challenges for Banxico’s Rate Decision

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In May, Mexico's general inflation saw another increase, albeit less than anticipated, complicating the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) efforts to reduce the key interest rate in its upcoming monetary policy decision. The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) stood at 4.69% at an interannual rate, marking three consecutive months of growth, deviating from the official target of 3%, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).