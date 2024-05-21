Mexico’s President Acknowledges Real Estate Cartels in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a recent address, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged the pervasive issue of real estate corruption in Puerto Vallarta and other parts of the country, urging municipalities to exert greater control over development projects and prioritize the preservation of natural landscapes for tourism.
