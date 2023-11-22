Mexico’s Richest 1% Account for Over 80% of the Country’s Pollution, Oxfam Report Reveals

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a startling revelation, a recent report by Oxfam has highlighted the disproportionate environmental impact of Mexico's wealthiest individuals. The report, published in conjunction with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, reveals that in 2019, the richest 1% in Mexico were responsible for more than 80% of the country's pollution. This figure is particularly striking given that from 2000 to 2019, this affluent segment doubled its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, while the rest of the population reduced theirs by 30%.

Oxfam Mexico's executive director, Alexandra Haas, emphasized . . .

