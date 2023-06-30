Mexico’s West Coast Prepares for Hurricane Beatriz as it Intensifies

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Parts of Mexico's Pacific coast are on high alert as Beatriz, the latest tropical storm to form in the Eastern Pacific, intensifies, bringing with it the threat of hurricane conditions. Coastal areas, including Zihuatanejo and Manzanillo, are currently under a hurricane warning, with winds expected to exceed 75 mph.

This sudden activity in the Eastern Pacific hurricane season comes after a dormant first five weeks. It was kick-started by the formation of the basin's first hurricane, Adrian, earlier this week, followed closely by the development of Tropical Storm Beatriz.

