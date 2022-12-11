VACATION RENTALS

More than 18,000 people have made a pilgrimage to the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta

December 11, 2022
In 10 days, more than 18 thousand people have made a pilgrimage to the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the report of the Guadalupana Pilgrimages 2022 operation, in which ecclesiastical and civil authorities participate during the first 10 . . .

