More than 18,000 people have made a pilgrimage to the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta

In 10 days, more than 18 thousand people have made a pilgrimage to the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and San José in Puerto Vallarta.
According to the report of the Guadalupana Pilgrimages 2022 operation, in which ecclesiastical and civil authorities participate during the first 10 . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.