Mothers Searching For Their Missing Children Uncover Presumed Clandesant Grave in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A team of mothers seeking their missing children made a chilling discovery on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta Saturday afternoon: a skeleton, fragments of bones, and several indications pointing towards a potential site of illegal body disposal.

The area of discovery, located near the road to Viejo el Veladero, close to Los Arcos in El Colorado, has been marked off as a potential crime scene. Following the find, law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area and notified the Prosecutor's Office to request the support of SEMEFO, the Mexican forensic service, which would take charge of removing and preserving the remains and other evidence found in the vicinity.