Motorcycle-Bandits in Puerto Vallarta Loot 520,000 Pesos in 24 Hours

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The tranquil coast city of Puerto Vallarta has recently been rattled by a disturbing trend. Within a mere 24-hour span, three separate armed robberies have been executed by individuals on motorcycles, targeting various locations around the city.

These criminals, seemingly with a penchant for high-profile thefts, have already amassed loot totaling 520,000 pesos, leaving residents and businesses on high alert. Despite the surge in these audacious crimes, the municipal Police have yet to apprehend those responsible.

The most recent of these incidents occurred on Wednesday afternoon when an employee . . .

