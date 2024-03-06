Mysterious Disappearance of American Citizen in Puerto Vallarta Under Investigation

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The case of Ian Gooldy, a North American citizen who vanished without a trace in Puerto Vallarta in 2020, continues to mystify local authorities and international investigators. Recent developments suggest a possible connection to Guadalupe Ramírez Bautista, a Vallarta local who was in a relationship with Jhon R, a friend of the missing American.

