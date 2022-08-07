National Meteorological Service warns of ‘very heavy’ rains in Jalisco

The National Meteorological Service, of the National Water Commission (Conagua), warned that very heavy rains will be recorded in several areas of Jalisco this Sunday due to tropical depression “Nueve-E” or possible tropical storm “Howard”.
Through a statement, the agency explained that the low-pressure channels will prevail over the north, northeast, west, center, east, and southeast of Mexico, and in combination with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, there will be very strong storms in areas of Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Tabasco and Chiapas.
Conagua detailed that the tropical depression “Nueve-E” is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco, 590 kilometers west-southwest of Playa Pérula, and 680 km south of Cabo San Lucas.
The storm will cause winds of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of one to two meters in height on the coasts of Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, and the south of Baja California Sur.
The tropical depression is expected to intensify to a tropical storm in the course of today, Sunday, according to the latest report issued at 10:00 a.m.
Conagua asked the population of these entities to take extreme precautions and heed the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tropical Storm Howard forecasted to be off the coast of Puerto Vallarta on Monday At 10:00 a.m. Central Mexico time, Tropical Depression Nine-E formed in the Pacific Ocean, which is expected to continue to gain strength to become Tropical Storm Howard. Tropical Depression Nine-E is located approximately 575 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 640 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima. The system travels parallel to the Mexican…
- National Meteorological Service warns of ‘very heavy’ rains in Jalisco The National Meteorological Service, of the National Water Commission (Conagua), warned that very heavy rains will be recorded in several areas of Jalisco this Sunday due to tropical depression “Nueve-E” or possible tropical storm “Howard”. Through a statement, the agency explained that the low-pressure channels will prevail over the north, northeast, west, center, east, and…
- How will Tropical Storm Howard impact Puerto Vallarta? The National Water Commission, through its National Meteorological Service, has reported the formation of tropical depression Nine-E off the Mexican Pacific coast. In the forecast, it is expected that during the next 24 hours it will intensify until it becomes a tropical storm under the name of Howard, as well as very heavy rains in…
- Pirate tortillas in Mexico: how to identify them and health risks of eating them The tortilla is one of the most important foods in the Mexican diet, they accompany stews every day and are used for the preparation of many dishes; However, recently, it has been revealed that there are “pirate tortillas” which put the health of consumers at risk, since they can be made with unsuitable and unhealthy…
- Seven Jalisco police officers arrested for the kidnapping of three people The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office arrested seven police officers accused of kidnapping two men and a woman who was in a restaurant, but after being intervened by the municipal authorities, they were never heard from again. According to the report of the ministerial authorities, the agents of the municipality of La Barca were arrested in recent…