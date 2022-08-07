National Meteorological Service warns of ‘very heavy’ rains in Jalisco

The National Meteorological Service, of the National Water Commission (Conagua), warned that very heavy rains will be recorded in several areas of Jalisco this Sunday due to tropical depression “Nueve-E” or possible tropical storm “Howard”.

Through a statement, the agency explained that the low-pressure channels will prevail over the north, northeast, west, center, east, and southeast of Mexico, and in combination with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, there will be very strong storms in areas of Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Conagua detailed that the tropical depression “Nueve-E” is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco, 590 kilometers west-southwest of Playa Pérula, and 680 km south of Cabo San Lucas.

The storm will cause winds of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of one to two meters in height on the coasts of Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, and the south of Baja California Sur.

The tropical depression is expected to intensify to a tropical storm in the course of today, Sunday, according to the latest report issued at 10:00 a.m.

Conagua asked the population of these entities to take extreme precautions and heed the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN