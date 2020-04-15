Nayarit seeks to close borders with Jalisco and Sinaloa

The deaths by COVID-19 in Nayarit are related to the visit of citizens of neighboring states, according to the state governor, Antonio Echevarría García, for this reason, he seeks to close the state’s borders to prevent people from entering the entity who are not carrying out essential activities.

“Don’t come right now, because the infections and deaths we’ve had is because they come well-eaten, well-fed, strong, young and come to visit their fathers and mothers, who in many cases they are people who are over 70 years old and some disease such as diabetes, hypertension, etc. And they are the people who have died and these people who come from neighboring states bring the virus, do not have any symptoms and infect the family members they are visiting”, noted the Governor.

Echavarría indicated that he would establish contact with his counterparts in Jalisco and Sinaloa to propose the measures: “I hope they support the idea.”

In addition, he announced the implementation of community kitchens in the state to support those who are suffering from the economic consequences of the pandemic; These canteens, he announced, will be controlled by the state attorney’s office “so that there is order and we are not overflowed.”

As of this Tuesday, in Nayarit there were 27 confirmed cases of COVID -19 and six deaths.

The Governor of Jalisco confirmed that he had already contacted Echevarría to discuss the issue and agreed on some adjustments to the control filters at the state borders, but assured that according to the Nayarian Governor, his main concern is in the north, at the borders with Sinaloa, so it will focus there.

Among the agreements taken, it was decided to run the filter installed between Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas to Sayulita to prevent tourist access to the entire interstate metropolitan area; In addition, Jalisco will reinforce the filter installed at the access to Puerto Vallarta on the highway to Mascota.

The Jalisco president indicated that he hopes to have contact with the governors of Colima, Guanajuato, and Aguascalientes to take similar measures.