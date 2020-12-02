New airport terminal in Puerto Vallarta to be completed in 2024

The Covid-19 pandemic will not prevent Puerto Vallarta from having a better airport in 2024.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) confirmed that it maintains the project to complete the construction of the new terminal building in that year, which will expand its capacity by 60 percent.

There will be no delays, unlike what happened with Guadalajara, said the director of the Guadalajara Airport, Martín Zazueta.

“For the purpose of Puerto Vallarta, whose main investment is the new building, it will be built as it was planned for this five-year period, they are different needs, since Puerto Vallarta had a series of requirements and the construction of this terminal building was necessary during the deadlines set from the start,” he explained.

In total, the investment will be $3 million pesos, at 2017 figures, according to the proposal for adjustment to the Master Development Programs (PMDs) 2020-2024, which this Friday concluded its review before the aeronautical authority.

More than half of this investment ($1.7 million pesos) will be in 2023 and 2024.

The new terminal in Puerto Vallarta, together with Terminal Two of the Guadalajara Airport, will be one of the first designed under the concept of Net Zero environmental sustainability that effectively integrates the sustainable management of the environment, zero carbon footprint, recycling capacity, and optimal use of water, among other elements.

The execution of the works at the Guadalajara airfield will be delayed for two years, so they will conclude in 2026, instead of 2024 as planned in the original project.