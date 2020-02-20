New film Loco por ti, shot on location in the Riviera Nayarit, opens in theaters

The film, Loco por ti (Crazy for You), opened in Mexican theaters on February 14 after its international debut. The film was shot on location in the Riviera Nayarit and stars Mexican actors Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverría, with US-actress Brooke Shields in a guest role.

The Imanta Resort Punta de Mita hosted the Ben Silverman, Jay Weisleder, and Jaime Camil production. The movie was shot from July 20 through August 22, 2018, and directed by Diego Kaplan.

Loco por ti follows the life of Hank (Jaime Camil), a businessman who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention deficit disorder, and dyslexia, all issues that he hides in order to impress Jess (Sandra Echeverría), the marketing executive he fell in love with and who accompanies him to a work event on an island. When they arrive, Hank realizes he forgot his medication. As the days go by, his true personality comes out in front of Jess.

Through his character, Camil displays what happens when a person with mental disorders and conditions stops taking their medication. According to the actor, the movie’s goal is to talk about taboo subjects and invite the public to not reject those who suffer from different ailments.

The romantic comedy also stars Ana Belena, Mónica Huarte, Kevin Hoit, James Maslow, Brian Baumgartner, Jason Alexander, and Juan Soler, and was produced by Fuego Films, Pantelion Films, Traziende Films, and ECABA.

The film opened in early February in the United States under the name My Boyfriend’s Meds; it is also programmed to open in England, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, and Finlandia.

The Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) thanks the producers of Loco por ti for choosing the gorgeous landscapes of Mexico’s Pacific Treasure to shoot their movie. The Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB) and the CVB offer a variety of services and facilities to producers and directors interested in filming here.