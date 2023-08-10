New Government-Run Airline to Include Puerto Vallarta Among its Key Destinations

Mexico's latest venture into the aviation industry has the scenic coastal city of Puerto Vallarta among its flagship routes. "Mexicana de Aviación," the new government-owned airline, aims to establish itself as a dominant player by offering quality services at prices substantially lower than other commercial airlines.
In an announcement made by the Secretary of National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, it was revealed that this initiative, spearheaded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration, would provide affordable air travel options. The airline will initially serve 20 routes across Mexico.
