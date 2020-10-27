New shutdowns could wipe out hundreds of restaurants in Puerto Vallarta

A new economic shutdown would lead to the permanent closure of some 300 restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, according to Sergio Jaime Santos, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Food Industry.

According to national estimates, around 15 percent of the restaurants in the country will close permanently due to the negative effects that the coronavirus pandemic has caused on the economy. In Puerto Vallarta, the trend was below 10 percentage points.

However, if there is a new economic shutdown as forecast for next Friday, the situation for the restaurant industry in Vallarta would change and it would be homologated with the rest of the country, detailed Jaime Santos.

“We are talking about 300 restaurants that would be closing permanently in the city,” explained the president of Canirac, adding that it is mostly small establishments, “family restaurants, but also some brand and even chains”.

For this reason, Sergio Jaime Santos reiterated in the call to his members not to lower their guard and to continue implementing preventive measures and reduce the risks of contagion, but also extended the calls of vigilance to diners and citizens in general to avoid a new economic unemployment and with it the closure of establishments and loss of jobs.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CG0TbsQjgWO/